Patch de Atualização - Janeiro de 2022

Good evening!

(This game doens't have an english version yet!)

As we said on our discord server for the supporters of our Catarse campaign, at the end of January we would make another update for the game and we will also send the keys to all the supporters of the campaign, remembering that the game is still incomplete and in the coming months we will be making updates similar to this one, adding more content, monsters and maps!

Thank you very much for your support, below is a short list informing you of some of the updates of this patch:

-Second route in the last area currently available in the game added.

-Optional boss for second route added

-Linear boss of the last area currently available in the game added.

-Final splash image modified

Collision adjustments

-Adjustments of npcs conversations.

-New sounds added

Remember that this is an Early Access game and much of what you are playing can and probably will change in the final version.