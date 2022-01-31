Tuesday JS Release one

First stable build! in which all the main functionality has been tested so that you can create your project from start to finish without technical problems.

This release does not guarantee the complete absence of bugs, as before, the problems that have appeared will be fixed in updates.

In this update:

the code has been significantly optimized, and the approach to the work of some functions has been changed to reduce the resource costs for their execution.

Redesigned compatibility with various web browsers for more universal use. (so that the editor and the created project are as similar as possible in different browsers).

Changes have also been made to more conveniently add new functionality to expand the capabilities of the editor.

This does not mean that the development of the project will end, as before, new features and improvements will be added to it.

At the moment, documentation is being created with a description of all the features of the editor and lessons on how to use them.

Recently, a successful experiment was made to create a macOS application using a regular browser. This means that in the future you will be able to export your projects not only for browsers, but also for the Desktop.