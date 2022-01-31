We promised you a minor Snek-update, or Snupdate, and here it is. This is just a taster to keep you hungry for the Pachamama update which is only 2 or 3 months away.

In the meantime, enjoy the overhauled music and beat system. It lets Temple of Snek mix up the interactive music in more efficient ways and should save you some RAM too. It also lets us script smoother music transitions between areas, and add more interactive music events to go along with the puzzles going forward. The existing puzzles of Story Mode have been jazzed up in a few places too!

UI features around chapters and objectives have been polished up, with a little bit more info on the pause screen than before. We've also added an achievement specially for the community minded - people who take part in the beta versions. (Achievements will go live on Steam in a not-too-distant-future version.)

Some of the harder puzzles in the first hour of the game have been smoothed over a bit, to create a more satifying learning curve, nothing too drastic. Plus there are a bunch of minor improvements and fixes too.

Thanks to the Snek community as always for the suggestions and feedback, some of which influenced this update. The best way to give feedback is through the in-game form (F8) but if you want to hang out or try betas, you know where to find us! (You find us on Discord.)

Here are all the updates since v.0.2.6!

v.0.2.14

Fixes:

Activating the Steam overlay now pauses the game in the background.

Fixed an issue where sometimes some music channels could go out of sync.

Changing the gameplay speed during a music transition no longer risks de-syncing the music channels.

Changed the transparency of locked achievements on the Extras menu to make them readable.

Falling on a raider in Classic Mode no longer stops more of them from spawning.

Fixed a rare bug where blocking obstacles would sometimes not block Snek if it was an NPC who triggered them.

Fixed some issues with Fast mode interfering with puzzle/NPC timing. Fast-forward mode now has a rev-up time before activating zoomies.

Improvements: