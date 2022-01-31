Character customization + Loot box !

Character Customization
You can now customize your own AI with brand new items !
Loot box
To unlock new items, you will have to open loot boxes !
How to get loot boxes
- You get 2 loot boxes just by starting the game
- You get 2 loot boxes per level
- You get 1 loot box if you finish top 2 - You get 2 loot boxes if you finish top 1
- You get 1 loot box for every 5 kills in a game (i.e 15 kills game = 3 loot boxes)
How to NOT get loot boxes
- You CAN'T buy loot boxes, if you want loot boxes, please just play the game !
Changed files in this update