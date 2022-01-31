 Skip to content

AI Battle Royale Generator update for 31 January 2022

Character customization + Loot box !

Build 8119671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character Customization

You can now customize your own AI with brand new items !

Loot box

To unlock new items, you will have to open loot boxes !

How to get loot boxes
  • You get 2 loot boxes just by starting the game
  • You get 2 loot boxes per level
  • You get 1 loot box if you finish top 2 - You get 2 loot boxes if you finish top 1
  • You get 1 loot box for every 5 kills in a game (i.e 15 kills game = 3 loot boxes)
How to NOT get loot boxes
  • You CAN'T buy loot boxes, if you want loot boxes, please just play the game !

