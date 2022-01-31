Development Update (v.16)

Players can now decide whether or not to continue venturing forth in the ruins with better awareness of injuries sustained.
- The Smart Watch tool has been redesigned and retrofitted with biometric technology that detects your character’s current heart rate as well as overall health status. The heart rate dynamically adjusts to your character’s movement, injuries sustained, and more.
- A new monitor has been added to the player tool area that displays each team member’s overall health status in real-time.
- The heartbeat sound has been further improved to smoothly fade in and out. Additionally, when audibly playing, it now beats in-sync with your character’s current heart rate shown on the health monitor / smart watch.
- Improved torch detection for Rathos
- Reworked Zealot behavior to more closely link Zealot aggression with number of objectives completed, as well as stalking/creeping behavior leading up to the attack phase
- Added footstep sounds to Zealots
- Added a check to prevent Necreph from teleporting directly onto a player
- Added a difficulty-based cooldown prior to Necreph attacking after teleporting
- Improved Dekan's targeting AI
- Added logic to ensure Ouphris properly changes into human form after entering true form
- Improved Dekan's attack animation sync in multiplayer
- Performed optimizations to prevent crashes during Mejai attacks
- Optimized the pathing around the wooden ramp areas that had previously caused AI to get stuck
- Fixed an issue that could cause Mejai to not spawn if another player left the game prior to the inner tomb opening
- Fixed an issue that caused mummies to stop wandering if the host left the game
- Implemented a resolution change confirmation timer to prevent players getting stuck with undesired display settings
- Added Czech language support
- Updated the Smart Watch descriptions and image in Archeobay to reflect the new design and functionality
- Fixed an issue causing torches to extinguish too frequently
- Fixed an issue where mummy VR players could not damage living players
- Fixed an inner-tomb related issue during map generation
- Fixed an issue where the flashlight would be equipped backwards in the left belt slot (PC)
- Added logic to prevent players from dying as a round ends to resolve several issues
- Fixed an issue with certain gold spawn locations
- Removed collision from pots/vases to prevent players from getting stuck in certain cases
- Fixed an issue with tooltips showing up on gold buried in sand
- Fixed an issue with tomb variation #3’s mesh protrusion between rooms
- Removed the possibility for levers to spawn on walls in quicksand areas
- Optimized memory usage in tomb variation #2.
- Improved Russian and Turkish language localization
