Update 0.4.5: Blueprints and chests

Hi folks,
the blueprint update is now available! This means that it's now possible to create and place blueprints in the new version of Rising World. This update also introduces 46 new building materials, 12 different window frames as well as various new objects.
In addition to that, chests are now fully working, which means you can finally store items in them.
Blueprints can be freely placed and rotated, and they can also be aligned to the grid (G). Old blueprints from the Java version are compatible, i.e. they can be loaded in the new version - but please keep in mind that the game will convert these blueprints, meaning you won't be able to use the same files in the Java version anymore.
Blueprints are managed at a specific workbench: the blueprint table. It provides a good overview of all blueprints as well as the corresponding folder structure, and in addition to it, you can move blueprints to other subfolders or rename them. It also provides a search function. New blueprints can be added during runtime, and you can also delete them at any time.
This update also provides an export feature for blueprints, which allows you to export them to .obj files, so you can load them in an external model editor (like Blender). This is, however, still an experimental feature.
Of course this update also introduces a bunch of changes, improvements and bugfixes. Grass is now correctly occluded by construction elements, reflections work better inside buildings, and various other issues have been sorted out.
Our main focus will be the world update now: This includes a proper world generation (so you don't have to play the demo world every time), a lot more plants and trees, new terrain materials and also a first version of water. This will be a very extensive update, so maybe we will split it into several updates, especially considering that there is still a Unity bug which prevents the game from running on Windows 7 - Unity already confirmed this bug and it will probably take them a few weeks to fix this issue, so we can release an update in a timely manner.
Changelog 2022-01-31 (0.4.5):
-
[New] Blueprints
- Added separate crafting station to craft blueprints
- Added menu to browse, search and organize blueprints
- Compatibility with blueprints from the Java version (only construction elements and blocks)
- Blueprints are resizable (only proportionally for now)
- Blueprint can be fully moved and rotated while placing
- Support for grid when placing blueprints
- Undo option to revert placed blueprints
- New blueprints can be added to the blueprint folder during runtime
- Multiplayer servers can restrict blueprint creation to player's own buildings only
- Blueprints can be exported to .obj format
-
[New] Chests are now fully working
-
[New] Added 46 new construction materials (textures), many of them are based on materials from the Java version
-
[New] Added 12 different window frames
-
[New] Added a shooting target (for target practice)
-
[New] Added two trashcan objects which can be used to dispose items
-
[New] When destroying a chest containing items, these items will spawn in the world
-
[New] Added additional pivots (in building mode) to cylinder, hollow cylinder and pillar
-
[New] Note about new version is now shown in main menu
-
[New] Added "fog" command to temporarily disable fog (for testing purposes)
-
[New] New chest permission: useallchests (in "general" category), which determines if players are allowed to access chests of other players
-
[New] New blueprint permissions: place, placelimitsession, maxsize, maxelements, create, createown (all in "blueprint" category)
-
[Change] Reduced horizon fog intensity during default and sunny weather
-
[Change] It's no longer possible to place two identical construction elements at the same spot
-
[Change] If blocks in inventory have a color, it is now displayed in the item tooltip (when moving the mouse cursor over the item)
-
[Change] Console command history now ignores identical entries
-
[Change] Increased max light limit (in graphics settings) to 100
-
[Change] Reduced brightness of white plaster material
-
[Change] Improved screen space reflections to reduce flickering on marble floors
-
[Change] Precision changes while building via "setp", "setl" or "setr" commands are now saved persistently
-
[Change] Added pivot for walltorch
-
[Change] Increased max allowed size for creative mode removal tool
-
[Change] Option if distant buildigs should stay visible is now exposed to the graphics settings
-
[Change] Adjusting area size in creative removal tool works much faster now
-
[Change] Reduced intensity of grid (while building)
-
[Bugfix] Grass now gets properly occluded by construction elements
-
[Bugfix] Felled trees can no longer be cut into pieces with a single hit
-
[Bugfix] Fixed permission issues regarding creative removal tools (which allowed users to destroy things without permission)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed trees sometimes falling over for no apparent reason
-
[Bugfix] Fixed crash when certain objects were painted
-
[Bugfix] Fixed wrong shadows on construction element surfaces
-
[Bugfix] Fixed some missing sounds
-
[Bugfix] Fixed issues with noclip command (flymode)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed missing emojis in chat (multiplayer)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed minor visual issue in player list (multiplayer)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed visibility of creative mode terrain flatten tool (F5 -> Return)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed missing text in password dialogs
-
[Bugfix] Fixed missing construction elements if an invalid texture was assigned to them
-
[Bugfix] Fixed issue which caused a server to create multiple player instances in certain situations when a player joins
-
[Bugfix] Fixed wrong context menu position when rightclicking on items in inventory
-
[Bugfix] Fixed wrong tooltip position if it was close to the screen edge
Changed depots in unity branch