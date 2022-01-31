Update 0.4.5: Blueprints and chests

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks,

the blueprint update is now available! This means that it's now possible to create and place blueprints in the new version of Rising World. This update also introduces 46 new building materials, 12 different window frames as well as various new objects.

In addition to that, chests are now fully working, which means you can finally store items in them.

Blueprints can be freely placed and rotated, and they can also be aligned to the grid (G). Old blueprints from the Java version are compatible, i.e. they can be loaded in the new version - but please keep in mind that the game will convert these blueprints, meaning you won't be able to use the same files in the Java version anymore.

Blueprints are managed at a specific workbench: the blueprint table. It provides a good overview of all blueprints as well as the corresponding folder structure, and in addition to it, you can move blueprints to other subfolders or rename them. It also provides a search function. New blueprints can be added during runtime, and you can also delete them at any time.

This update also provides an export feature for blueprints, which allows you to export them to .obj files, so you can load them in an external model editor (like Blender). This is, however, still an experimental feature.

Of course this update also introduces a bunch of changes, improvements and bugfixes. Grass is now correctly occluded by construction elements, reflections work better inside buildings, and various other issues have been sorted out.

Our main focus will be the world update now: This includes a proper world generation (so you don't have to play the demo world every time), a lot more plants and trees, new terrain materials and also a first version of water. This will be a very extensive update, so maybe we will split it into several updates, especially considering that there is still a Unity bug which prevents the game from running on Windows 7 - Unity already confirmed this bug and it will probably take them a few weeks to fix this issue, so we can release an update in a timely manner.

Changelog 2022-01-31 (0.4.5):