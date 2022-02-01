Update 19: Weather & Progression

Share · View all patches · Build 8119491 · Last edited 1 February 2022 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



NEW WEATHER: Fog and xethane emissions!

CAREER PROGRESSION: Track progress between games.

NEW REBEL SHIP LAYOUTS: Beware!

NEW VICTORY CARDS & POINTS:** Unlock more ways to win!

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday on March 1st.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.22.0

Weather & Progression

Changes as of 0.22.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Career Progression System

Track progression between playthroughs

Unlock new victory cards for future corporations

Codex entries are now unlocked through gameplay

Career progress can be reset by deleting “user.usr” file, which can be found in: %localappdata%\Titan\GameData\Career\user.usr

New Victory Cards and Points

Cards: Enterprising Employer, Industrial Idealogue

Points: Current waste, Current tier 3 Resources, current conversion centers, current offices, current residentials, current factories

New Weather

Heavy Fog, decreases turret range and visibility

Xethane Emissions, Causes all Xethane emitters to emit more Xethane

Weather Changes

Snowstorms and Sandstorms now reduce turret range by one, no longer decrease visibility

Improved rain effects

Puddles now form on the ground and rooftops during rain

New Rebel Ship Layouts

The Freedom K1 has received some new interior layouts, be on the lookout for these when engaging with rebel forces!

🪐 Added New In-Game Notifications for Certain Events

Weather condition starting

Victory point gained/revoked

Building/device complete

Building upgrade/connection complete

Ship hull complete

Salaries paid/failed to pay salaries

Corporate goal achieved/revoked

Migrant ship arrives

Mine needs a new target

Resource patch depleted

Balance Changes

Fuel tanks and batteries that are destroyed on ships will be empty after they are fully repaired

Community Suggestions

🪐 Changing fonts will now prompt you to restart the game so that all text changes are applied properly

🪐 Removed “active” column in Prioritized Tasks list, when a prioritized job is taken it will move back to the regular job list until it is complete

🪐 Simplified the credit section of citizen management tab to match the information in the credits tooltip

🪐 Increased the timer for smokestacks on roads requesting waste, reducing the chances of trucks only carrying one waste unit to smoke stacks

Fixes as of 0.22.0

When using a text field to change the number of dedicated workers, pressing enter will now correctly remove focus from that text field

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when defeating a rebel ship while being in close proximity to another rebel ship

Hovering over the “Repair All” button will now show the cost of that action in a tooltip

Fixed resource indicators above surveyed inert ruins not re-appearing if you cancel activating them

Fixed an issue that would cause the unlock button for tech bridges to not appear in some situations while the game was paused

Fixed an issue with the grid’s energy info not updating correctly when a building that uses power is being upgraded

Fixed an issue that would cause the sirens on the shipyard to play indefinitely if you entered and exited a building while a ship was launching

Fixed tooltip on pause button for jobs not always displaying the correct information

Fixed fuel info not displaying correctly on the left hand panel in combat view

Fixed “Automatically show selected grid” option not automatically changing the grid shown when selecting something

🪐 Fixed an issue that would cause Science labs to disappear after being connected

🪐Fixed a migrant ship description issue in the Turkish localization

You can find the full list of known issues here.