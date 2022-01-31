Pre expansion update Hotfix Patch

Hey everyone, some issues have been raised since we released yesterday, so here's a hotfix patch!
- Fixed shelters sometimes having a curfew before 6pm, and also pretty much never being after 8pm
- Fixed endless washing after washing at a fountain
- Fixed some issues with washing in toilets
- Fixed a ghost speaking at the camp when no one is there
- Charity collector is a bit rarer
- Fixed a softlock/crash that could occur in prison events
- Fixed a startup crash that could occur with high resolutions
I'll be back with more changes/fixes as things are reported :)
Changed files in this update