CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 31 January 2022

Pre expansion update Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8119316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, some issues have been raised since we released yesterday, so here's a hotfix patch!

  • Fixed shelters sometimes having a curfew before 6pm, and also pretty much never being after 8pm
  • Fixed endless washing after washing at a fountain
  • Fixed some issues with washing in toilets
  • Fixed a ghost speaking at the camp when no one is there
  • Charity collector is a bit rarer
  • Fixed a softlock/crash that could occur in prison events
  • Fixed a startup crash that could occur with high resolutions

I'll be back with more changes/fixes as things are reported :)

