No More Room in Hell update for 31 January 2022

Update 1.12.2 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Code

Additions

  • Added cvar "inv_ammoweight", sets ammo weight per box and is supported by rulesets (#1258)

Additions for mappers and modders

  • Added entity "logic_script_proxy", a bridge between VScript and server plugins
  • Added auto-complete to command "ent_create"
  • Added command "ent_info_datatable", dumps entity datatable to console
  • Added input HideProgress to entity "logic_progress"
  • Added server-side "achievement_earned" event
  • Entity "logic_progress" now allows StartProgress input while active
VScript
  • Added CItem_AmmoBox bindings
  • Added CNMRiH_BaseZombie bindings
  • Added RulesetManager singleton, with ApplyCvars() function
  • Added functions ReadMapKeyValues() & WriteMapKeyValues(), substitutes for unsafe KV file I/O with interface that supports only one file per map
  • Added MAX_PLAYERS constant
VScript updates from Mapbase
  • Added AI relationship constants
  • Added AI_EnemyInfo_t class
  • Added animation event constants
  • Added animevent_t class
  • Added CBaseEntity hook: string OnEntText() - Called every frame when ent_text is enabled on the entity. Return a string to be added to the ent_text printout
  • Added CBaseEntity hook: void ModifyEmitSoundParams(params) - Called every time a sound is emitted on this entity, allowing for its parameters to be modified
  • Added CBaseEntity hook: void ModifySentenceParams(params) - Called every time a sentence is emitted on this entity, allowing for its parameters to be modified
  • Added CBaseEntity hook: void OnKilledOther(victim, info) - Called when the entity kills another entity
  • Added command "ent_script_dump", dumps the names and values of entity's script scope to the console
  • Added developer cvar check on script documentation registration
  • Added EmitSound_t class
  • Added function CAI_BaseNPC::GetActivityName()
  • Added function CBaseEntity::Activate()
  • Added function CreateRope() Creates a single rope between two entities. Can optionally follow specific attachments
  • Added function EmitSoundParamsOn() Play EmitSound_t params on an entity
  • Added functions CBaseEntity::GetSolid() and CBaseEntity::SetSolid()
  • Added math functions MatrixScaleBy(), MatrixScaleByZero(), MatrixGetTranslation(), MatrixSetTranslation()
  • Added rope constants
  • Added sound constants, incl. channels, soundlevels, pitch, etc.
  • Updated Squirrel, includes security vulnerability fixes, and a new optional parameter for split() function to skip empty values

Changes

  • Death notices now display suicide inflictor in console
  • Flattened armored zombie damage scaling for now due to hitbox fix
  • Server console now displays NPC killer name
  • Shamblers who became runners will now be displayed as such by death notices
  • Suiciding while infected now rewards a point if the player won't turn into a zombie
  • Updated the localization files
  • Weapon is now set as inflictor on gunshot suicides
  • Zombies no longer grab noclippers
  • Rulesets now allow more additional cvars:
  • air_density
  • phys_impactforcescale
  • phys_pushscale
  • phys_speeds
  • phys_stressbodyweights

Fixes

  • Fixed BecomeRunner input not making shamblers identical to runners (#1281)
  • Fixed boards not appearing in supply boxes (#1256)
  • Fixed bow kills displaying incorrect death notice
  • Fixed chat prefix localization token being printed in dedicated server console
  • Fixed crash when inventory is accessed and inv_maxcarry is 0 (#1086)
  • Fixed create game dialog not applying server settings (#1275)
  • Fixed create game dialog not switching to main page on reload
  • Fixed create game dialog stealing input on main menu
  • Fixed death tune not playing (#1273)
  • Fixed entity "logic_progress" not stopping on input with static progress
  • Fixed game event "player_spawn" not firing (#1266)
  • Fixed game event "wave_complete" not firing
  • Fixed HUD not being reset for previous user of logic_progress entity when reactivated
  • Fixed infected Hunter model catapulting on spawn (#1253)
  • Fixed music being always muted on focus loss regardless of user options (#1272)
  • Fixed npc_zombie_template_maker trying to create invalid entity (#1269)
  • Fixed progress bar being stuck after using ShowProgressBarEx user message (#1267)
  • Fixed server vulnerability related to VScript
  • Fixed several filter entities being ignored (resolves #1255)
  • Fixed shifted hitbox indexes by using a code patch (#1257)
  • VScript: Fixed "Squirrel VM stack not consistent" error with EntitiesInBox (#1276)

Maps

nmo_anxiety

  • Added collisions to RV
  • Added glow to dufflebags
  • Fixed broken soundscapes
  • Fixed key getting stuck under RV (#1254)
  • Fixed missing LDR reflections (#1259)
  • Fixed players not being able to carry a watermelon to the end
  • Fixed RV door sound and animation spam
  • Removed unlit sprites from players carrying tools (resolves #1277)

nmo_brooklyn

  • Fixed incorrect livery on police car
  • Misc. fixes

nmo_cleopas

  • Removed forced vignette effect

nmo_rockpit

  • Added various details
  • Adjusted some item spawns
  • Adjusted some runner spawn positions
  • Elevator doors will now push players away instead of crushing them
  • Fixed items in the elevators being hard to pick up
  • Fixed light bleeding through lifting doors
  • Improved some clip brushes
  • Remade the shed near gate B

nmo_quarantine / nms_ransack / nms_silence

  • Misc. fixes

