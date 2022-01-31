Love & Sex 22.1

Hi guys !
Here is the 22.1 Monthly Update. Finally introducing the Bad Office Santa event !!!
- Christmas Office Party Event
- 8 new CGs including sex scenes
- New expressions on 4 girls
- Customized girls reactions (for 8 different situations)
- Customized guys reactions for Bree MC
- Increasing traits impacts on dates
- Palla added in the tattoo shop
Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, Spiritmaster, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos, Firesparq and Siege Wizard.
Hope you will enjoy it !
Changed depots in beta branch