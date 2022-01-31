 Skip to content

Love & Sex: Second Base update for 31 January 2022

Love & Sex 22.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8119197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys !

Here is the 22.1 Monthly Update. Finally introducing the Bad Office Santa event !!!

  • Christmas Office Party Event
  • 8 new CGs including sex scenes
  • New expressions on 4 girls
  • Customized girls reactions (for 8 different situations)
  • Customized guys reactions for Bree MC
  • Increasing traits impacts on dates
  • Palla added in the tattoo shop

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, Spiritmaster, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos, Firesparq and Siege Wizard.

Hope you will enjoy it !

