Trailmakers update for 31 January 2022

Wonderland 🏆 Trailmakers Challenge

Hey builder!

Challenges are back to our developer streams! And this time, the theme is WONDERLAND

It's been a while since the last challenge due to High Seas launch and Stranded in Space campaign walkthrought by our developers. That's why we are so happy to have time to challenge our best builders with new themes and topics.

Do you want to participate in future challenges? Well, you should click here then to go direct to our Discord server. You'll meet a lot of excellent builders there. And Jamie too.

Thanks for having fun with Trailmakers and stay tuned for more awesome challenges to come!

