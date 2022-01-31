Update notes 31/01/2022

new content
- new mechanic "drops" - storms uncover drops around the map. These drops provide powerful reward choices when connected to your base and can be modified by augments
- new mechanic "deployments" - in addition to drops offering blueprint options they can also offer a deployment option which replaces the drop tile with a powerful rare building
- new mechanic "defense protocol" - ruins have this additional option. Deploys shields around the ruin to create a small safe area for base building
- new augment "storm overload" - undefended batteries are always hit by storms. Batteries destroyed by storms explode levelling adjacent mountains and unprotected buildings
- new augment "hab module" - deploys grass in a circle around your base
- new augment "expansionist" - future events will not have a blueprint or deployment reward but will leave behind a frontier post in addition to the option you chose. Frontier posts are shielded and provide +1 water and +1 power per turn while connected
- new augment "reactive coating" - buildings destroyed by storms leave behind a scrap shield
- new building "hydraulic fracturing pump" - converts adjacent sand and mountain tiles to water while connected (deployment only)
- new augment "careless archaeology" - this ruin is destroyed. Connection to it is no longer required for victory
- map gen - tall mountains have been removed from the game. All buildings that were fixed to them have been distributed among other tile tiles
- map gen - lava and water spawn with a small clearing now allowing for more base building and larger open spaces overall
changes
- minishield now shields all surrounding tiles (not just adjacent) but can only be built on water. Resource cost changed from -1 power per turn to -1 water per turn
- biodome grass radius increased to 2 (was 1). Now a deployment building only (no longer in core building pool)
nerfs
- overwhelming industry - now gives +1 to all metal producers instead of 2x metal income
- sub zero battery - energy storage reduced to 8 (was 12)
- volcanic mineral filter - metal cost increase to 5 (was 4)
buffs
- hybrid storage - cost reduced to 5 metal (was 7) to make it more spammable. Storage it provides has been reduced to 2/2/2
bug fixes
- fixed issue with loading save files losing you a turn
- node tiles no longer multiply negative income. Multiplier only applies to positive income
- recycler refunds water when recycling aqueducts
