Wastelander Playtest update for 31 January 2022

Update notes 31/01/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new content

  • new mechanic "drops" - storms uncover drops around the map. These drops provide powerful reward choices when connected to your base and can be modified by augments
  • new mechanic "deployments" - in addition to drops offering blueprint options they can also offer a deployment option which replaces the drop tile with a powerful rare building
  • new mechanic "defense protocol" - ruins have this additional option. Deploys shields around the ruin to create a small safe area for base building
  • new augment "storm overload" - undefended batteries are always hit by storms. Batteries destroyed by storms explode levelling adjacent mountains and unprotected buildings
  • new augment "hab module" - deploys grass in a circle around your base
  • new augment "expansionist" - future events will not have a blueprint or deployment reward but will leave behind a frontier post in addition to the option you chose. Frontier posts are shielded and provide +1 water and +1 power per turn while connected
  • new augment "reactive coating" - buildings destroyed by storms leave behind a scrap shield
  • new building "hydraulic fracturing pump" - converts adjacent sand and mountain tiles to water while connected (deployment only)
  • new augment "careless archaeology" - this ruin is destroyed. Connection to it is no longer required for victory
  • map gen - tall mountains have been removed from the game. All buildings that were fixed to them have been distributed among other tile tiles
  • map gen - lava and water spawn with a small clearing now allowing for more base building and larger open spaces overall

changes

  • minishield now shields all surrounding tiles (not just adjacent) but can only be built on water. Resource cost changed from -1 power per turn to -1 water per turn
  • biodome grass radius increased to 2 (was 1). Now a deployment building only (no longer in core building pool)

nerfs

  • overwhelming industry - now gives +1 to all metal producers instead of 2x metal income
  • sub zero battery - energy storage reduced to 8 (was 12)
  • volcanic mineral filter - metal cost increase to 5 (was 4)

buffs

  • hybrid storage - cost reduced to 5 metal (was 7) to make it more spammable. Storage it provides has been reduced to 2/2/2

bug fixes

  • fixed issue with loading save files losing you a turn
  • node tiles no longer multiply negative income. Multiplier only applies to positive income
  • recycler refunds water when recycling aqueducts

Changed files in this update

Wastelander Playtest Content Depot 1689611
