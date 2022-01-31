 Skip to content

BoomBox update for 31 January 2022

Version 2.4.5

Build 8118758

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new environment - Lunar New Year
  • Patched environments that were shorter than the duration of the song
  • Community Maps Update - Now all community maps are correctly displayed
  • SteamVR Update - The game will now pause when the SteamVR dashboard is open

    Lobby changes:
  • Drum Room has been replaced by Tournament Room (feature is coming soon)
  • Twitch Chat Update: Added support for 7TV emotes, 7TV fancy painted names, Twitch GIF emotes, fixed Chat disconnection issue

BoomBox Content Depot 1485121
