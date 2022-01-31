- Added new environment - Lunar New Year
- Patched environments that were shorter than the duration of the song
- Community Maps Update - Now all community maps are correctly displayed
- SteamVR Update - The game will now pause when the SteamVR dashboard is open
Lobby changes:
- Drum Room has been replaced by Tournament Room (feature is coming soon)
- Twitch Chat Update: Added support for 7TV emotes, 7TV fancy painted names, Twitch GIF emotes, fixed Chat disconnection issue
BoomBox update for 31 January 2022
Version 2.4.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
