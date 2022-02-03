Update 5 Fixes v0.5.1.10

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, it’s been a while but we’re back with some more fixes and improvements. This patch brings all the fixes from the latest Experimental release plus a few more new things, hope you all find them helpful :)

As always, if we accidentally added some new issues please let us know over at our QA site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into them ASAP

See you all again soon <3, Thank you for playing our game.

BUG FIXES

Fixed crash that would happen on startup if there was a vehicle path with zero targets

Fixed Productive Packer Deluxe staying in the world when the HUB was dismantled

Hopefully fixed a bug where some buildings sometimes got a small height difference on some foundations

Fixed a crash related to Vehicle Automation for Clients

Fixed a bug in the Load Vehicle Path UI where the “Used by this vehicle” checkmark was missing for Clients

Fixed a crash when bringing up the Nobelisk Ammo Selection wheel without having any type of ammo on inventory

Fixed G key not being properly bindable for “Interact” due to a conflict with the “Cycle Nobelisk Ammunition” binding

Load/Save Path menu is now disabled when there are no paths

Fixed Productive Packer Deluxe minigame being stuck in the world after the HUB was dismantled

UI

Fixed a bug that didn’t allow players to use the textbox in the Valve

Added math expressions to the textbox in the Valve

You can now input “,” instead of “.” to add decimal values

Fixed the Vehicle Craft Bench UI being a bit off center

Train Menu can now be closed and opened with Q

QUALITY OF LIFE

Productive Packer Deluxe is now always available in the HUB

Made it so beams no longer require a valid floor

DEDICATED SERVERS

Improved stability of the packet router

Improved CPU usage of the packet router

Added a startup argument for disabling the packet router

-DisablePacketRouting

LOCALISATION

Added Esperanto to the game (100% complete)

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.