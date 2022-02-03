Update 5 Fixes v0.5.1.10

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, it’s been a while but we’re back with some more fixes and improvements. This patch brings all the fixes from the latest Experimental release plus a few more new things, hope you all find them helpful :)
As always, if we accidentally added some new issues please let us know over at our QA site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into them ASAP
See you all again soon <3, Thank you for playing our game.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed crash that would happen on startup if there was a vehicle path with zero targets
- Fixed Productive Packer Deluxe staying in the world when the HUB was dismantled
- Hopefully fixed a bug where some buildings sometimes got a small height difference on some foundations
- Fixed a crash related to Vehicle Automation for Clients
- Fixed a bug in the Load Vehicle Path UI where the “Used by this vehicle” checkmark was missing for Clients
- Fixed a crash when bringing up the Nobelisk Ammo Selection wheel without having any type of ammo on inventory
- Fixed G key not being properly bindable for “Interact” due to a conflict with the “Cycle Nobelisk Ammunition” binding
- Load/Save Path menu is now disabled when there are no paths
- Fixed Productive Packer Deluxe minigame being stuck in the world after the HUB was dismantled
UI
- Fixed a bug that didn’t allow players to use the textbox in the Valve
- Added math expressions to the textbox in the Valve
- You can now input “,” instead of “.” to add decimal values
- Fixed the Vehicle Craft Bench UI being a bit off center
- Train Menu can now be closed and opened with Q
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Productive Packer Deluxe is now always available in the HUB
- Made it so beams no longer require a valid floor
DEDICATED SERVERS
- Improved stability of the packet router
- Improved CPU usage of the packet router
- Added a startup argument for disabling the packet router
- -DisablePacketRouting
LOCALISATION
- Added Esperanto to the game (100% complete)
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
- Updated language completion rates
- Updated community translators in the credits
KNOWN ISSUES
- A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- d3d11
- DX11
- d3d12
- DX12
- vulkan
-
Dedicated Server Crash reports, Currently Crashes that happen on a Dedicated Server are automatically sent to us, this is enabled by default, we plan on including a toggle for this in GUI but for the moment, if you want to disable automatically sending crash logs you can do this:
- Go to the Server Install folder
- Open “Engine.ini”
- Add the following:
- [CrashReportClient]
- bImplicitSend=False
- Save changes and restart the Server
-
Packet routing is incompatible with multihome, so we're automatically disabling the former when the latter is enabled
