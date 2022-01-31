 Skip to content

BRINK Traveler update for 31 January 2022

Bug fixes

Bug fixes:

  • Location download issues
  • Missing audio on Index and G2 when the Oculus software is installed

Note to Oculus users: Make sure to set SteamVR as your active OpenXR runtime (SteamVR > Settings > Developer > SET STEAMVR AS OPENXR RUNTIME)

