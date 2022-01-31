Bug fixes:
- Location download issues
- Missing audio on Index and G2 when the Oculus software is installed
Note to Oculus users: Make sure to set SteamVR as your active OpenXR runtime (SteamVR > Settings > Developer > SET STEAMVR AS OPENXR RUNTIME)
