Patch 1.0.8g Released!

NEW:
- Lost pups will sometimes howl back at the player, and if they do, their icon will appear on the compass briefly to help you find them.
- New volume sliders in Audio Settings for Nearby Howls and Animal Sounds.
- Added Regenerate Family Snapshot button to Pack Info during the Journey to Slough Creek quest, in case player changes their mate's name.
- "Hanging Out with the Pups" music now plays sometimes when at the den.
- On Account panel, added new toggle to hide your email address (for streamers).
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Mate is now more attentive to finding food when moderately hungry.
- Volume in Audio Settings has a more useful dropoff curve now (might need readjusting depending on your custom settings).
- Low FPS Alert should be more reliable now, much less likely to be triggered when FPS is good.
- Achievements layout adjusts better at lower resolutions.
- In Wolf Customization, names that are too short (two characters or fewer) are now flagged as such.
- Late summer mule deer fawns do a bit more damage when kicking.
- Elk weave back and forth less when being chased.
- Increased ambient occlusion during rain, snow, and nightime, for better realism.
- Reduced moose and mule dear health levels in spring and early summer, to match elk and be more realistic.
- Moose get tired more quickly when fleeing.
- Upon reaching rendezvous site, the spiral camera movement stops after awhile.
- On World Map, you can now edit the name of a custom marker without moving it to your current location.
- Added special alert if game cannot sync files to server because player is not logged into their OneDrive account.
- New method for loading terrain materials to reduce memory load (currently only in Amethyst).
- Tweaks to snow coverage on terrain.
BUGS FIXED:
- Multiplayer: Game progress stalls if host dies while Name Rendezvous Site or similar panels are displayed.
- Multiplayer: Sometimes notification incorrectly says that host has disconnected.
- In multiplayer games, some alerts like Revive don't respect the Hide HUD setting.
- In Load/Save Game panel, multiplayer games have Mate line even though there are no mates in MP games.
- New Trial Mate music doesn't loop.
- In Slough Creek games, Endless Summer quest does not show on Quests panel.
- Wolf bodies can get wonky if you enable Photo Mode and then orbit the camera around.
- Mate sometimes moves too fast in water when chasing prey.
- Bull ungulates can spam-attack wolves, doing excessive damage.
- Mate can get stuck holding pup on some topography.
- After a certain sequence of events in multiplayer games, a player can get the wolf of another player in their carousel.
- In multiplayer, problems ensue if a client disconnects before getting spawned into the game.
- Problems ensue if mate goes hunting when pups are responding to feeding by it.
- Pups don't sleep when player is away on an excursion.
- In Wolf Customization, wolf is facing away after a certain sequence of player actions.
- In Wolf Customization, wolves with inherited black variation coats can't be edited.
- Sow grizzly does not respect fur settings.
- Terrain issues.
- Typos.
Changed files in this update