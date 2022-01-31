 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 31 January 2022

Patch 1.0.8g Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8118579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW:
  • Lost pups will sometimes howl back at the player, and if they do, their icon will appear on the compass briefly to help you find them.
  • New volume sliders in Audio Settings for Nearby Howls and Animal Sounds.
  • Added Regenerate Family Snapshot button to Pack Info during the Journey to Slough Creek quest, in case player changes their mate's name.
  • "Hanging Out with the Pups" music now plays sometimes when at the den.
  • On Account panel, added new toggle to hide your email address (for streamers).
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Mate is now more attentive to finding food when moderately hungry.
  • Volume in Audio Settings has a more useful dropoff curve now (might need readjusting depending on your custom settings).
  • Low FPS Alert should be more reliable now, much less likely to be triggered when FPS is good.
  • Achievements layout adjusts better at lower resolutions.
  • In Wolf Customization, names that are too short (two characters or fewer) are now flagged as such.
  • Late summer mule deer fawns do a bit more damage when kicking.
  • Elk weave back and forth less when being chased.
  • Increased ambient occlusion during rain, snow, and nightime, for better realism.
  • Reduced moose and mule dear health levels in spring and early summer, to match elk and be more realistic.
  • Moose get tired more quickly when fleeing.
  • Upon reaching rendezvous site, the spiral camera movement stops after awhile.
  • On World Map, you can now edit the name of a custom marker without moving it to your current location.
  • Added special alert if game cannot sync files to server because player is not logged into their OneDrive account.
  • New method for loading terrain materials to reduce memory load (currently only in Amethyst).
  • Tweaks to snow coverage on terrain.
BUGS FIXED:
  • Multiplayer: Game progress stalls if host dies while Name Rendezvous Site or similar panels are displayed.
  • Multiplayer: Sometimes notification incorrectly says that host has disconnected.
  • In multiplayer games, some alerts like Revive don't respect the Hide HUD setting.
  • In Load/Save Game panel, multiplayer games have Mate line even though there are no mates in MP games.
  • New Trial Mate music doesn't loop.
  • In Slough Creek games, Endless Summer quest does not show on Quests panel.
  • Wolf bodies can get wonky if you enable Photo Mode and then orbit the camera around.
  • Mate sometimes moves too fast in water when chasing prey.
  • Bull ungulates can spam-attack wolves, doing excessive damage.
  • Mate can get stuck holding pup on some topography.
  • After a certain sequence of events in multiplayer games, a player can get the wolf of another player in their carousel.
  • In multiplayer, problems ensue if a client disconnects before getting spawned into the game.
  • Problems ensue if mate goes hunting when pups are responding to feeding by it.
  • Pups don't sleep when player is away on an excursion.
  • In Wolf Customization, wolf is facing away after a certain sequence of player actions.
  • In Wolf Customization, wolves with inherited black variation coats can't be edited.
  • Sow grizzly does not respect fur settings.
  • Terrain issues.
  • Typos.

Changed files in this update

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.