UPDATA Ver. 1.1.26.114

Build 8118512 · Last edited 31 January 2022 – 16:09:26 UTC

Branch plot and task

·Add a series of stories of [Jinuo forest] witch's house.

·Add the related tasks of [night Town] poisonous insect master.

·Add tasks related to Medusa of [dark tide harbor].

·Add tasks related to the [potral] wizard.

·Add the task of [vein exploration] in muguang town. (appears when the spirit bonder is in progress)

·Fixed the error that the crystal earth did not disappear after the [glowing earth] task was submitted.

·Fix the vulnerability that the plot of sister Mao can't be triggered by calling offline immediately after obtaining the [Royal bottle].

·[infinite combo] of [Baoxing Street] adds an arcade game to play aircraft.

·Fixed the error that the task progress of [witch's house] will cover the task of dark tide harbor.

role

·You can use the role [yunnuo] to add a new role, which can be obtained through the task.

Map

·New maps [elk habitat] and [South Moon Temple].

·Jinuo forest new place [witch's house]

offer a reward

·Update reward boss, big Elf

·Update the reward boss to charm the Witch

·Fixed the error that the HP of [trapping grass] in adventure [cave] has only 1.

·Open a new adventure map [goblin garden] and related boss equipment.

·The additional prop [wanted intelligence] in adventure mode can be obtained after the random boss is defeated.

After obtaining three pieces of intelligence, you can choose to designate the boss to crusade.

Shop

·In the gold thread clothing store on the first floor of the potral adventurers Association, one chamber of Commerce material merchant is added respectively.

skill

·Jiuzaki Cong [Protection Agreement] shield layer 3 is lowered to layer 2. Reply HP increased from 25% to 50%.

·Li Wenhua [ten thousand arrows kill] imbalance probability reduced from 60% to 50%.

·The imbalance probability of Dagger's inherent skill [back stab] has been reduced from 60% to 50%.

·The CP value of Huayin's talent [hymn] has been reduced from 7 to 5.

·The CP value of Huayin's talent [second tone] has been increased from 3 to 4.

·Fixed the bug that the monster's [hypnosis] skill did not work correctly.

·Fixed the error that [colonization] does not consume ex.

·Fixed the description error of [explosive burning chop] ex consuming 2 instead of 1.

·Adjust the normal attack bonus of two handed staff from attack to spirit.

Some special spell weapons also use the same algorithm, and [spell general attack] will be marked in the weapon description.

·Sister Mao added the skill [lethal killing] to ensure that the player will die in the plot.

·Weapon skill [whirlwind chopping] has a 30% chance of hitting the target every time, which makes it unbalanced.

·Weapon skill [backstab] increases the effect of restoring 6% SP each time you hit the target.

·Weapon skill [head-on strike] changes the effect "make the target fall into [defense breaking] state" to "remove all shields of the target".

·[petrifaction] status: add defence + 20%.

·[shield] you can now stack layers.

function

·In the game world, the current map can be displayed in the main menu.

Maps of outdoor areas can be displayed.

In order to ensure the fun of exploration, there is no map display in the room and cave.

·In battle, the status bar displays the remaining rounds of status.

·Fixed the bug that the page turning number of the monster atlas will not change. And a few small mistakes.

·[restorative medicine] increases the effect of relieving [petrification], [enchantment] and [sleep].

other

·Fixed the error that pressing X in the display text may cause dead files!

·Fixed the error that fishing failed in night town can also catch fish.

·It replaces the pictures of ordinary windows and unifies the interface border style.

·Replaced the vertical drawing picture of the [Zhenmeng] status interface.

·Fix some minor problems.