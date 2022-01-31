- Display count of found runestones in pause menu
- Keep focus on object being interacted with, this makes it easier to interact with things while moving
- Fixed bug that caused to respawn at the start of the game after loading a saved game
- Fix not being able to exit photomode
- Fix empty tutorial ui showing up
- Remove not needed activator
- Fix some holes in enviroment collisions
- Fixed a bugged runestone that could not be activated
- Fixed boss not behaving correcty
- Small fixes to boss healthbar UI
- Small performance optimizations
SILO27: Crashlanded update for 31 January 2022
Update 0.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community