 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SILO27: Crashlanded Playtest update for 31 January 2022

Update 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8117990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Display count of found runestones in pause menu
  • Keep focus on object being interacted with, this makes it easier to interact with things while moving
  • Fixed bug that caused to respawn at the start of the game after loading a saved game
  • Fix not being able to exit photomode
  • Fix empty tutorial ui showing up
  • Remove not needed activator
  • Fix some holes in enviroment collisions
  • Fixed a bugged runestone that could not be activated
  • Fixed boss not behaving correcty
  • Small fixes to boss healthbar UI
  • Small performance optimizations

Changed files in this update

SILO27: Crashlanded Playtest Content Depot 1805551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.