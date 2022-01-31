-------- 1.1.6 Hotfix

#Bugfixes

-Fixed Robot Recharge using Mathf.Max instead of Mathf.Min (healed way too much)

-Fixed Geisterküste enemies not respawning.

-Fixed Nikita having a sleepover with Johanna not showing a friendship increase (visual only).

-Fixed RedRoom being quitable via Chair when Nimarus or Alentura want to talk with you.

-Fixed RedRoom being quitable via Chair when Doppelganger wants to teach you new skillz or how to defeat Nimarus.

#Overworld

-Added a new Erika Art on Day4. Also added an event on Day4 in Erika's room that can be triggered that either grants Friendship or Inspiration.

#Menu

-Crafting: The Totem requires Woy being unlocked instead of Alp now. Though it's not buildable as it requires a currently unobtainable ressource which will appear in Chapter 3.

#Battle

-Johanna no longer uses the ALP meter. Instead, she uses Woy to emulate those nightmare powers.

This ties in better with the way how she gained those Alp abilities in the first place.

-The four emotion skills that are taught in the Pact Route no longer cost Alp, only 1 Woy.

Those might be up for further balancing in the future.

-Wall Shadow no longer uses ALP, but costs 2 Stamina instead now.

Known Issues:

The game softlocks in the talk with Montgomery teaching you how to build the monocles.

This happens when you start a new file after finishing the game (without quitting the game).

I'll further investigate on the cause and how to solve it.