Happy new year！update

Share · View all patches · Build 8117859 · Last edited 31 January 2022 – 13:39:13 UTC by Wendy

If you encounter any problems, please forgive and give feedback！！

Email: 623414226@qq.com

（1/31）

·Add new daily challenge mode (all hero battle)

（All Hero ！！）

·Add relic effect（Excalibur and Lake Scabbard）

·Add text (high difficulty complete times)

（1/17）

·Thanks for your feedback and fixed some missing untranslated text

·Fixed some new versions of bugs

·Added initial resources

·Difficulty unlocking adjustment

（1/16）update：

Thank you for your feedback! Fixed some missing text

（1/15）update：

Fix some newly discovered BUG and text、Adjust difficulty unlock

（1/11）update：

·New hero

·Soldier training (Barracks)

·New skills

·New challenges（Taboo book）

·A large number of text and bug fixes

·Hero gift interaction added

·New mod try

·This is not the last update!