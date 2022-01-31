 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Intruder on the Bridge update for 31 January 2022

Intruder on the Bridge: Dalia

Share · View all patches · Build 8117836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We wanted to inform you that our new DLC Intruder on the Birdge: Dalia has received an update so you can now play the DLC in Spanish language. Steam achievements about the DLC have also been enabled.

Changed files in this update

Intruder on the Bridge Depot Depot 1700552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.