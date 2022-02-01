Update 0.56.6 - “Lunar New Year” event!

Good day, fighters!
We've released update 0.56.6, which will launch the Lunar New Year event. Also, we've made some changes, fixes, and improvements.
“Lunar New Year” event
The Old man in the white robe has appeared in the settlements again! He again told the story that if you appease the spirits of the elements, you can get not only their good graces and patronage but also a reward!
Complete this Old man's quests to appease five Elemental Spirits and get themed weapon skins! All tasks can only be completed once. If you managed to appease at least one of the elemental spirits or you did it before, then the Old man is ready to give you one more additional reward, which was not there before!
In exchange for fillers of each of the colors, you can get a can of special paint that reacts to your weapon's shots! Also, for completing any quests in the game, you will be rewarded with holiday snacks.
Special holiday bundles have appeared in the in-game store, which contains not only snacks and paint but also a special mask for the character.
The event starts on February 1 and ends on February 16 at 00:00 UTC. The NPC will stay in the locations for a while so that everyone has time to complete the quests. All items needed to complete the Old man's quests will be removed from the game along with the end of the event.
Other changes
- Faction NPC-recruiters appeared in the "Tunnels" location. Currently, these NPCs are required in order for faction players to move from the Tunnels to the Testing Grounds. We expect that the faction that does not own roadblocks in the "Canyon" location will receive additional opportunities for confrontation in the "Testing Grounds" location.
- Changed the event with a giant flesh-eater in the "Coast" location. Now, this event has become a little more difficult, and the rewards have been increased in number.
- Some NPC bandits, for example in the "Swamp" location, can now sometimes turn on flashlights when moving at night.
- Fixed a problem with switching LODs for sights on the L96A1.
- Fixed an issue that caused environment and moped sounds to play while riding a moped even though they were disabled in the game settings. Wind and moped sounds are now FX sounds.
- Fixed a problem due to which the reward for events at the "Arena of Drones" location was given out even to those players who did not take part in the event.
- Fixed an issue where opening the in-game store could cause the game to crash;
- Fixed an issue that caused the Big Crab event rewards to not be given out in the "Coast" location.
- Now the tokens for participation in the event are distributed correctly among the participants.
- Fixed a problem with paint flickering on some types of painted weapons.
- Now "Survival Experience" affects hunger and thirst. The higher the “Survival experience”, the less often the character wants to eat and drink.
- Fixed a problem with a low frame rate of TT reload animation.
Changed files in this update