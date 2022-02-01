Update 0.56.6 - “Lunar New Year” event!

Good day, fighters!

We've released update 0.56.6, which will launch the Lunar New Year event. Also, we've made some changes, fixes, and improvements.

“Lunar New Year” event

The Old man in the white robe has appeared in the settlements again! He again told the story that if you appease the spirits of the elements, you can get not only their good graces and patronage but also a reward!

Complete this Old man's quests to appease five Elemental Spirits and get themed weapon skins! All tasks can only be completed once. If you managed to appease at least one of the elemental spirits or you did it before, then the Old man is ready to give you one more additional reward, which was not there before!

In exchange for fillers of each of the colors, you can get a can of special paint that reacts to your weapon's shots! Also, for completing any quests in the game, you will be rewarded with holiday snacks.

Special holiday bundles have appeared in the in-game store, which contains not only snacks and paint but also a special mask for the character.

The event starts on February 1 and ends on February 16 at 00:00 UTC. The NPC will stay in the locations for a while so that everyone has time to complete the quests. All items needed to complete the Old man's quests will be removed from the game along with the end of the event.

Other changes