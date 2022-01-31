 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 31 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.21

Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This update brings various fixes related to the map editor.

Version 1.3.21:

  • (MAP EDITOR) when exporting level in mod-ready format, the game will also try to export localization strings to the mod's "maps/" directory, and will load it in the mod's "main.lua" file
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a problem with dialogue and talk text being unregistered when returning from test mode to edit mode
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when using the "set talk text" action, but providing an invalid talk text ID
  • (MAP EDITOR) added failsafes to most cutscene/scene actions related to actors to prevent the game from crashing when the target actor is misconfigured in the level editor on custom levels - they will now instead finish instantly
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed bad export of miscellaneous localizable strings
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed duplicate localization key export

