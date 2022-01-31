Game patch 1.3.21

Hey folks!
This update brings various fixes related to the map editor.
Version 1.3.21:
- (MAP EDITOR) when exporting level in mod-ready format, the game will also try to export localization strings to the mod's "maps/" directory, and will load it in the mod's "main.lua" file
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a problem with dialogue and talk text being unregistered when returning from test mode to edit mode
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when using the "set talk text" action, but providing an invalid talk text ID
- (MAP EDITOR) added failsafes to most cutscene/scene actions related to actors to prevent the game from crashing when the target actor is misconfigured in the level editor on custom levels - they will now instead finish instantly
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed bad export of miscellaneous localizable strings
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed duplicate localization key export
