Hello Riftbreakers!
Thanks to your awesome feedback we have managed to track down and fix some bugs that have been troubling you in the latest build of the game. We also managed to improve some visual effects, which should result in better visuals and performance. We hope that this patch will improve your experience with The Riftbreaker. Keep your feedback coming! We're doing our best to correct as many mistakes as we can, and your help is invaluable to us.
The Riftbreaker Maintenance Patch, January 31st, 2022. Binaries #501, Package #501. Changelog:
- Seasonal popup now has an icon that represents the actual event.
- The G2 floor went missing last update. We found it and put it back in place.
- Fixed collisions in some small crystal models to allow easier scanning.
- The ribbon trail of the hand grenade is now different from the ones launched from the Grenade Launcher weapon.
- Acid decals now have a shorter lifespan to match the damage time.
- New sound for launching a hand grenade.
- New sound for the Research Station.
- New effects for the Research Station.
- Animations turned on in the Research Station.
- New sound for gates opening and closing - hydraulics changed to pneumatics.
- Carbonium and Cobalt deposits minimap colors changed, so that you can differentiate better between the two.
- Optimized (performance and visibility) effects for special dash types - smaller lights, smaller particles, less particles.
- Thunderstorm event - new sound, tweaked effects, stronger wind.
- Dust storm - better colors, reduced density.
- Reduced density and height of effects attached to big cryo decals
- Fixed some desert tiles to avoid resources spawning on quicksand
- Several fixes for minor errors and crash bugs.
Thank you,
EXOR Studios
Changed files in this update