Version 0.46 released

This is the last version from the v0.4x stage and it's focusing on finishing things introduced in the previous version and on cleanup. Mostly finetuning ships and aliens diplomacy/intelligence screen redesign plus some smaller features you requested. It has no spectacular features but makes the overall experience much nicer by smoothing many rough edges.
-
[feature] Ships now can have abilities which affect this ship only (decoys, armor piercing beam weapons, etc). All existing ship hulls from older saves will auto adjust to those on game load.
-
[feature] AI techs improve over time (at different pace, depending on race).
-
[feature] Rebels have technological level cloned from imperial techs and then reduced a bit (because rebels have no access to the top most advanced imperial techs immediately).
-
[removed] Option to set border priorities via intelligence screen (it should be done via High Command screen).
-
[removed] Outpost construction speed bonus from communication range removed (needless complexity for marginal decision making since at the beginning you have all potential planets for colonization in good comm range anyway).
-
[misc] Ship abilities cleanup (removed useless ones and added more cool ones).
-
[balance] Rebalanced all ships.
-
[content] All ships have unique abilities.
-
[content] All ships have unique names and custom descriptions.
-
[content] Extended alien races descriptions.
-
[interface] Diplomacy/Intelligence screen redesign and cleanup. Also added an option to cancel the truce (cancelling a truce is free at any time).
-
[interface] Truce is displayed instead of War if truce is in effect.
-
[interface] Battle simulator action logs have mini tooltips (HP/Shields/Armor/etc) for ship names in the action log.
-
[interface] Fleets details screen got improved selector for quick access to other fleets (later the same selector will be added for aliens screen and ships screen).
-
[interface] Communication towers tooltip list ALL effects (people are confused) {Cities output bonus, loyalty of planets, tactical bonus}.
-
[interface] Ship details screen list all ship stats (very crude, without tooltips for now).
-
[interface] Hull origin notes on various tooltips/screens (field of science, blueprint type).
-
[fix] House support a reform option will now disregard completed reforms since supporting those makes no sense anymore.
Compatibility note: NO CHANGE, this version works with v0.45+ savefiles (note that each time a savefile compatibility is broken a new Beta branch with the old version is created so you can always finish your game in progress).
<img src="http://www.silverlemurgames.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/stellarmonarch2_v0.46.0.png" alt="" width="1920" height="1080" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-1318" />
Changed files in this update