Last Wood update for 1 February 2022

[experiment]Ver 1.0.0f5 Patch Notes

Build 8117365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[experiment] Ver 1.0.0f5

  • Fix the issue that display errors when survivors die.
  • Increased speed for buildings get items.
  • Improved the performance when game lasts for a while.
  • Improved the display for progress of seed generators.
  • Fix the issue that rot can be feed into meatrack.
  • Fix the animation of some animals.
  • Fix the error of trader calling panel.
  • Ajust the water recover of some food.
  • Fix the bug that meatrack need micor managment to function.
  • Fix the issue that pets could eat food they need not.
  • Apple tree and orage tree could be harvested now.

switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!

How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.

Join our Discord group to check detailed guide and share your plays!

https://discord.gg/DjN6H5B

