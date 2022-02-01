[experiment]Ver 1.0.0f5 Patch Notes

[experiment] Ver 1.0.0f5
- Fix the issue that display errors when survivors die.
- Increased speed for buildings get items.
- Improved the performance when game lasts for a while.
- Improved the display for progress of seed generators.
- Fix the issue that rot can be feed into meatrack.
- Fix the animation of some animals.
- Fix the error of trader calling panel.
- Ajust the water recover of some food.
- Fix the bug that meatrack need micor managment to function.
- Fix the issue that pets could eat food they need not.
- Apple tree and orage tree could be harvested now.
switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!
How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.
Join our Discord group to check detailed guide and share your plays!
https://discord.gg/DjN6H5B
