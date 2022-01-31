Patch 4 "PUMA"

Hey Commanders,
Here's the fourth patch "Puma".
Improvements
- Finalization of the interface for displaying the scores by player in the in-game interface
- Correction and improvement of weapon icons
- Some corrections concerning ammunition supplies for American units
- Improved Russian translation
- In-game manual is now translated into Spanish
Adjustments
- Improved and better tuning of the flak cannons
- Improved and better tuning of aircraft nose cannons
- Increased the speed of victory point gains from every 2 seconds to every 1.5 seconds
- Minimum accuracy of missiles against ECM 5% -> 10%.
- Correction of the number of missiles of the MTLB strela 10
- Reduced damage from cluster bombs
- Reduction of the damage of the MLRS cluster rockets = 125kg per rocket and not 250kg
- Correction of the reloading time of HE bombs
- Correction of the reloading time of cluster bombs
- Better adjustment of missile ammunition cost
- Correction of the ammunition hit of cluster rockets
- Correction and increase of the range of SAM missiles
- Reduction of the cost of ground transportation
Fixes
- Changed the font used for some texts in the endgame screen.
- Increase of the scrollable area of the endgame screen.
- The missile RoE applies to all guided missiles, not only to AP.
- Saved outrange RoE in the options.
- Autosettings added.
- RoE Idle: Fix Hold Position was not disabled when switching to "Nothing" or "Cover".
- In the unit selection panel, hides useless weapon hints for supply units.
- Fixed color of arrows for quick move.
- Various UI adjustments so that texts appear correctly in different languages.
- The smart cursor only appears for enemy units.
- Ruins block the line of sight like buildings.
- Fix crash when you put a german flag in the name of a deck.
- Fix loss of captured zones when loading a savegame.
We would like to thank you very much for your feedback on the game.
Please continue, we are reading your feedback carefully and we are working on further improvements.
Of course, we are also working on the "NEY" release and we are eager to deliver it as soon as possible :)
Enjoy
Changed files in this update