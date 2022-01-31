Dev Update #21: Build 9 (Perks, Abilities, AI)

Hey guys,
A large update has been uploaded to the beta branch.
Opting In:
- Right click Dead Monarchy.
- Select “Properties”.
- Select “Betas” on the left menu.
- Select “rebuild” from the drop down list.
This month has been extremely productive, I have done the first pass on:
- General Perks
- Abilities Update
- Ranged Combat
- Character Traits
- Elevation Tiles
- Enemy Intelligence
Combat should feel a lot more varied now that all the general perks have been implemented. I haven't done much testing or balancing though so any feedback is appreciated, I will be balancing and fixing things over time.
Next month I will be working hard on getting the random events in along with other locations on the first map. Essentially, next month's goal is filling out the first map, giving more reasons to go out and explore. Once that is done, I will then go back to fixing bugs and balancing.
Patch Notes:
-
All general perks (80) have been implemented, these will need more testing and to be balanced.
-
The remaining weapon types “Pavise” and “Arbalest” have been implemented, so shield and ranged combat.
-
Battle AI has been implemented, the enemies now utilise the newly implemented general perks.
-
Character traits have been implemented.
-
Elevation has been implemented.
-
Sword ability Focused Slash updated, adds +5 Focus, stacks x5, removed at the end of battle.
-
Warsword ability Reactive Slash, when reaching 5th stage, adds focus on normal attacks, +10 focus, stacks 5, removed at the end of battle.
-
Warhammer ability Swift Strike, now has 100% chance to strike twice at 4th stage.
-
Swapping between primary and secondary weapon sets now costs 5 AP.
-
Short Strike now only costs 5 Stamina as opposed to costing the same amount of Stamina a standard attack would.
-
The game can now run in the background.
-
Polehammer ability Sweeping Strike now knocks the primary target back 1 tile regardless of hitting or not, secondary targets are not knocked back.
-
Tidied up the UI relating to ability tooltip descriptions, the descriptions based on ability ranks now don’t all appear at once.
-
Finished the remaining weapon abilities that were not implemented and adjusted their animations.
-
Fixed Polesword ability Piercing Strike not properly apply extra bonus Focus after being fully upgraded.
-
Outlaw Attack buffed from 50 to 60.
-
Optimised combat scenes (arena and forest).
-
Map camera can now be zoomed in further.
-
The issue with quiet weapon impact/damage/hit sounds should now be fixed.
Changed depots in rebuild branch