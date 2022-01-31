Dev Update #21: Build 9 (Perks, Abilities, AI)

Share · View all patches · Build 8117200 · Last edited 31 January 2022 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

A large update has been uploaded to the beta branch.

Opting In:

Right click Dead Monarchy.

Select “Properties”.

Select “Betas” on the left menu.

Select “rebuild” from the drop down list.

This month has been extremely productive, I have done the first pass on:

General Perks

Abilities Update

Ranged Combat

Character Traits

Elevation Tiles

Enemy Intelligence

Combat should feel a lot more varied now that all the general perks have been implemented. I haven't done much testing or balancing though so any feedback is appreciated, I will be balancing and fixing things over time.

Next month I will be working hard on getting the random events in along with other locations on the first map. Essentially, next month's goal is filling out the first map, giving more reasons to go out and explore. Once that is done, I will then go back to fixing bugs and balancing.

Patch Notes: