VZX Player v0.9.3.1 Patch Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8117071 · Last edited 11 February 2022 – 09:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Improvements:

On dual GPU gaming laptops with NVidia or AMD GPUs where an Intel HD Graphics GPU is also present, VZX player should now start on the discrete GPU by default even if the control panel is set to use the Intel HD Graphics by default. This could solve issues for laptop users and hopefully prevents some crashes which inevitably happen when starting on Intel HD Graphics. Also means you don't have to change the setting to make VZX Player work.

A garbled dialog showing when Steam is not started has been fixed.

The garbled one-time question about ignoring intel cards has been removed. Instead a warning if you launch the player on an Intel GPU comes up every time.

Added some minor logging for the tweak bar in an attempt to diagnose a rare crash the we have seen but which is hard to understand.

Bug fixes:

Watermark was not updated with VZX Logo.

If this version causes problems for you, you can go back to a number of previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

Let us know in our discord if you have any problems!