Dr Iwan update for 31 January 2022

Happy Luna New Year and new species: Bat releases now

Build 8117056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New species: Bat (High speed, flexibale, be good at Disease damage with blood sucking)

New main skill: Bat

7 new sub skill: Ultrasonic Shock (Alpha) , Feast (Alpha) , Anticoagulant (Alpha) , Sucking (Beta) , Metabolism (Beta) , Rabies (Gama) , Plague (Gama)

13 new monster: Small Bat (LV1), Flying Fox (LV1) , Rousettus (LV1) , Picket (LV1) , Rhinolophidae (LV1) , Small Devil (LV2) , Giant Bat (LV2) , White Lady (LV2) , Sonar (LV3) , Catholic (LV3) , Night Wing (LV3) , Church (LV4) , Hanged (LV4)

2 new Boss: Plague (LV3, Depth 2nd) , Dark Knight (LV4, Depth 3th)

Happy Luna New Year! Cheers!

