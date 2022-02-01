Content Update for Knight's Tale - Patch v0.2.1 | February 1

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
New
Mid-mission save option
- From now on players can save their progress in missions while playing in Classic Mode. The option will be available in exploration, outside of combat
Dismiss your Heroes
Added a Dismiss button to the Character sheet. By dismissing your Hero they will permanently leave your roster but your decision comes with a cost:
- This action is final, cannot be undone. Your selected Hero will be gone for good.
- Heroes who have the same Morality as your dismissed Hero will have their Loyalty decreased by 2 points
- Heroes who have the opposite Morality as your dismissed Hero will have their Loyalty increased by 1 point
- Heroes who have the same Religion as your dismissed Hero will have their Loyalty decreased by 2 points
- Heroes who have the opposite Religion as your dismissed Hero will have their Loyalty increased by 1 point
Changing difficulty in Classic mode
- You can change the difficulty of your campaign now in Classic Mode. If you find the difficulty level either too low or too hard just navigate into the Settings while being on the Adventure map where you can choose between the difficulty levels under the Gameplay tab
Misc
- Several new traits have been introduced
- Unique loading screen pictures have been added to all campaign missions and side-story missions
- Relic dust now can be looted from missions as well
- Renamed the Constitution stat to Physical Debuff Resist and the Willpower stat to Mental Debuff Resist
- Reorganized the order of the information on the top of the Soldier Info window: the temporary effects get displayed first, followed by the effects coming from passive skills and lastly the active skills of the unit
- Objects which can be attacked have received their own Info window and skill description (like totems)
- Reworked the way we can cure our Heroes' injuries: now if a Hero has more than one injury, all the injuries get treated simultaneously
- Implemented the edge-panning feature on the Adventure Map so players can move their camera simply by moving the cursor to the edge of the map
- Removed the Magnifying Glass as well as the Ctrl hotkey for the Detailed Soldier Info Window. The window will now appear on cursor highlight and to stick it, you will need to hold Ctrl
- The Heroes' tooltip on the Adventure map now contains information about their Morality align
- The Next mission button received a tooltip
- Event notification can no longer be received while we are in Camelot. They will pop up only on the Adventure map
- Added different minimap icons for the different reanimated classes
- If we click on the portrait of a Hero in Deploy mode, the camera will move to the Hero
- If a mission requires the presence of a given Hero, the mission won't spawn until the Hero is not in the player's roster and vanishes if the required Hero dies or leaves your roster
- The Resting Place's minimap icon will be displayed even on undiscovered locations
- Heroes from the Round table cannot be placed into the Aspirant Heroes list (previously known as the Idle Heroes list)
- The paid healing option in the Hospice will be disabled if a Hero can be healed within one mission's worth of time
- The Morality alignment of our Heroes will be displayed in their Hero pop-up window on the Adventure Map
- Further changes have been added to the tooltips of the compared items to better highlight the differences between these items
- The way tutorials get displayed has been changed. They now float in from the right side but vanish over time
- Improved the description of several abilities to better fit their behavior
- Using a consumable will open a confirmation window which will indicate the maximum number of consumables the given Hero can consume
- Changed the skill composition of some of the Heroes in the PvP pool
Balance
- In events where our Heroes can get injured the chance to receive injury depends on the level of the sent character
- Halved the price of the normal-sized Healing Potions
- Jewelries and Accessories give Physical and Mental Resists now instead of Vitality
- From now on, the more loot of the same type you acquire on a given map the less chance you will get any more from this type
- Bleeding no longer causes damage after every step taken by the inflicted unit but it suffers 15% damage at the start of its turn and after every action
- Doubled the amount of Relic Dust acquired from sacrificing Relic items in the Enchanted Tower
- In "The Tale of Sir Yvain" mission the Nightmares special abilities cause massive damage instead of instant of a killing blow. Additionally these abilities received a description
- Several skills have been rebalanced and improved
- Some active and passive Hero skills has been moved into another skill tier
- In duel, neither our Hero nor the enemy can suffer any injury
- If there is no HP or Vitality loss, DoTs cannot affect the unit either
- Perception: you have to take at least 1 step in any direction to reveal any hidden enemy unit. The stat no longer reveals hidden unit right from the encounter's start
- If a Hero is stunned, they no longer have any Movement Action Points (AP) either
- From now on, those Movement Action Points (AP) get used up first by your Hero which have been reserved in the last round
- Rebalanced the starting equipment of all the available Heroes
- Decreased the HP coming from Heavy Armours by 20%
Fixed bugs
- Several maps have been reviewed, their general performance have been significantly improved
- Fixed an issue where the salvaged item's icon didn't vanish sometimes in the Enchanted Tower
- Fixed an issue under the PvP section where the Host could accidentally pick two Heroes at the same time and its challenger was eventually stuck with 3 Heroes against the Host's 4 Heroes
- Sometimes the "Hold SPACE to speed up the Enemy's turn" tip remained on the screen after encounters. This has been fixed
- The equipped item pop-up window could remain on the GUI after we opened it once. This has been fixed
- Players could hear the hitting sound of arrows shot by our Heroes even if the master audio was set to zero. This has been fixed
- Consumable potions cannot be turned in for relic dust in the Enchanted Tower now
- Removed the remnants of the Time Acceleration tutorial which could appear in older saves
- Corrected various tooltips and descriptions to be more comprehensible
- Fixed an issue where stunned Heroes no longer have any remaining movement AP
- By using drag and drop to change an equipment on a Hero, the tooltip of the changed item was still displayed.
- If the effect of Freeze didn't fall of from a Hero by the end of the encounter the Hero could remain frozen and didn't follow the leader of the party. This has been fixed
- Fixed an issue where the granted effect of any Shrine could change after loading the mission with a save file
- Fixed various issues where upon loading a save file certain animations did not play properly
- The Hermit cannot receive any blessing from the Maidens of the Lady of the Lake anymore as he leaves before the final battle against the Knight of Midnight
- Fixed the Stone Skin enemy skill's missing value. The number of temporary armours was not displayed
