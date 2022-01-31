- Levels redesigned for complexity
- New music on level 3 and 4
- Weapon speed increased for all weapons
- Weapon size adjusted
- Combat balance and controls improved
- Camera field of view adjusted
- Health recover calculation mistake fixed
- Title screen visuals improved
- Mouse Y-Axis invert option added
- Lighting adjusted
- Minor big fixes and improvements
Ghoul Castle 3D: Gold Edition update for 31 January 2022
Version 1.2 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ghoul Castle 3D: Gold Edition Content Depot 1804131
- Loading history…
Ghoul Castle 3D: Gold Edition Windows Depot 1804132
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update