Ghoul Castle 3D: Gold Edition update for 31 January 2022

Version 1.2 update

Build 8116658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Levels redesigned for complexity
  • New music on level 3 and 4
  • Weapon speed increased for all weapons
  • Weapon size adjusted
  • Combat balance and controls improved
  • Camera field of view adjusted
  • Health recover calculation mistake fixed
  • Title screen visuals improved
  • Mouse Y-Axis invert option added
  • Lighting adjusted
  • Minor big fixes and improvements

