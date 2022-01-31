Caves have been reworked, which means new monster types, items, room types, enemy behaviors, and more.

On top of this we've added a new type of quest "Bandit Hunter", along with 10 new combat abilities which can be discoverable through Ability Scrolls.

Expect an update to follow next week as we continue to balance new elements.

Caves

Added new dungeon types each with their own monsters and biome "Heat Caves" and "Forest Caves". A minimum of 3 of will spawn with each world.



New enemy types: dwelling snake, cave beetle, lunging beetle, spitting beetle, cave wyrm, and cave spider.

Every game world always spawns with a cave named "The Glimmering Caves" which contains a 4th ascension fragment.

Added a new rock fall trap, which is found in caves only, and has a high chance to cripple.

Caves contain Zebrunite and Grenzite ore, which are used as recipe ingredient for bolstering items.

New map features, items, and enemy behaviors. Explore the caves to discover more!

Bandit Elites

Bandit Elites are high-level bandits who can be hunted for their unique drops.

Each world spawn with 6 bandit elites, which are hiding randomly throughout castles and caves.

Added new Quest Type "Bandit Hunter". This quest is given by Adventurers and will reward the player for hunting a bandit elite, and is also found on the job board.

Currently there are 3 bandit elite types, each with a unique drop. We have plans to continue adding more unique bandit types to avoid duplication.

_This is quite a significant change for us, as it required extending the questing system to allow quests to insert customized map content into other dungeons. Before a map even generates, quests are now able to modify the map generation code to be executed for that map.

Now that this change is in place, we're excited to add more complex quests in the future, especially those that take place across multiple zones._

Ability Scrolls

Added 10 new combat abilities which can be unlocked through semi-rare Ability Scrolls. These scrolls are a new item type and can be found as loot rewards (they are not sold in towns).



Missile Deflection

Missile Deflection is a new stat introduced this update, and is the chance to deflect an arrow or bolt causing it to deal no damage.

Added Missile Deflection deflection to Heater Shield, Kite Shield, and Tower Shield.

Added Missile Deflection deflection to various monsters including Cave Beetles and Golems.

In order to avoid confusion, the previously named "Deflection" ability has been renamed to parry.

In the long-term we'd like each type of player build have some dungeons or content that is especially difficult. Missile Deflection does that for ranged players, making caves especially dangerous for that playstyle.

Stealth

Our first step towards stealth mechanics. Introducing the "Stealth" stat, which increases the difficulty for enemies to see the player.

Added Stealth to 2 rare items, including the Woodsmans Fur Cloak.

Other changes

New "Basement" room type - regular castle dungeons can now spawn with stairs going down to a cave sub-floor. These caves are smaller and have different enemy types and loot than the larger overworld cave dungeons.

The game now starts with a main quest, directing the player to collect the ascension fragments (this is a temporary quest until development on the main storyline begins).

Book shopkeepers have an added dialog item explaining more about the artifact of ascension.

The game world now generates with a guaranteed number of shops across all cities, towns, and hamlets. For example, it is no longer possible to have a world with no blacksmiths. There will always be at least one shop of each type, though usually more depending on the shop type.

Wild dogs now have a lunge ability.

Poison and Webber Spiders are now immune to poison.

Reduced the amount of simulated time that passes when entering a dungeon for the first time.

Reduced Shadewood sell price.

Added a weight to gold (0.01 weight per gold coin).

Bug fixes