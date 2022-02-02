 Skip to content

DashPanel update for 2 February 2022

DashPanel Update 1.8.2

F1 2021 Tyre Pressure was incorrect

Show laptimes greater than 9:59

TruckSims: Clear job info on completion

AC: ERS Mode

ACC: Invalid lap time colour option

Forza: Power, Torque

pCars: Wheel slip lights

iRacing: ERS Mode, Energy Total, Energy Total Bar, Weight Jacker, Differential Entry, Mid and Exit, Wing angle, ABS Active, P2P

Weight units option

Battery voltage bar

Numeric version of Input widgets

ERS Mode name option

Input bar widgets updated

Colour option for steering wheel

All DashPanel clients and server will close when Stop button pressed in Steam

DashPanel Content Depot 715671
