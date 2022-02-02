DashPanel Update 1.8.2

F1 2021 Tyre Pressure was incorrect
Show laptimes greater than 9:59
TruckSims: Clear job info on completion
AC: ERS Mode
ACC: Invalid lap time colour option
Forza: Power, Torque
pCars: Wheel slip lights
iRacing: ERS Mode, Energy Total, Energy Total Bar, Weight Jacker, Differential Entry, Mid and Exit, Wing angle, ABS Active, P2P
Weight units option
Battery voltage bar
Numeric version of Input widgets
ERS Mode name option
Input bar widgets updated
Colour option for steering wheel
All DashPanel clients and server will close when Stop button pressed in Steam
