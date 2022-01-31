Hello everyone!

The Mage Academy Update, Part 1 is now available!

You can read the full Patch Notes in our previous announcement post here.

Tl;DR:

19 new Slorm Reapers

5 new Enemies

A new Environment: The Mage Academy

A new tab for your Inventory

Lots of bug fixing

We try our best to limit the numbers of bugs when releasing new content but we always get reports of new bugs in the first few days of a patch.

If you found a bug, then please report it here, on our Steam forums, or on Discord. We try to fix crashes and critical bugs within a day, so please be patient.

Thanks!