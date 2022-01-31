Winter Update

For the past couple of months, we have been working hard to bring you some awesome new updates to Wide Open.

Some of these features include race series against the AI, a replay viewer, rebindable input, and a plethora of other features and improvements.

We now also have an official game server that will show up with a checkmark on the server list, although, multiplayer is still in beta. We plan to spawn more servers in the near future.

We hope you enjoy the new update and we are looking forward to seeing what you create with the new replay viewer.

Here is the changelog for this update:

Added race series 8 series that cover all 65 tracks against 11 AI racers Achievements for finishing 3rd or better in each series

Added basic replay viewer View the race replay directly after a single player race Save replays from single-player and multiplayer races View and manage replays from the replay menu 4 camera modes Hide UI for an unobstructed view and content creation

Added support for Linux

Added support for macOS

Added rebindable input Input can now be bound to any controls from the settings menu

Added terrain deformation distance setting

Added enable debug UI setting (FPS, RAM, device details)

Fixed AI suspension/wheels not updating for clients

Various UI fixes - includes reports listed below AI toggle - replaced with carousel (Reported by ‘Bangers Unlimited 2 Google Play’) Game time stuck at 0 when coming back from settings menu into pause menu (Reported by ‘Saltucius’)

Fixed audio not being affected by master volume

Beta: Added special icons for official game servers in the server list

Beta: Various multiplayer fixes

As a result of significant changes to a good amount of tracks, the leaderboards have been reset. Let’s see some new fast times!

If you find any bugs or have any suggestions feel free to post on the discussion board on Steam or join our Discord server! https://discord.com/invite/5FjWJGAcsW