Alpha 3.5 - BIG Gameplay Update! + New HUD

The gameplay mechanics of Rhythm Brawl have seen a BIG change!

The new system introduces a fighting game system that allows high-level play.

Basically, you have 4 actions that you can cycle between at each beat :

Light Attack [K Key] [Num2 Key]

Heavy Attack [L Key] [Num3 Key]

Block [J Key] [Num1 Key]

GuardBreak/Assault [I Key] [Num5 Key]

Light beats Heavy.

Heavy beats Assault.

Assault beats Block.

Block beats Light.

And the outcome differs depending on the accuracy of your rhythm.

Other than that, we've also redesigned the HUD :



The gameplay system is in a very experimental stage currently so we need your help in designing it so that we can make a more deep game for you to enjoy! :D

The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D