Nightmare Puppeteer update for 31 January 2022

Added Wormhole scene+

Its a new running scene- going to add 5 more scene now for the next update-

I simplified NP's debug log as it was logging way too much text before 0_0

Also fixed a bug where midi files from Steam were not loading correctly-

