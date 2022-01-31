Patch 0.13.0 to 0.13.1

Changes and Fixes:
- Added new hairstyles, outfits, beard and headwear.
- Added new mirror furniture that allows you to customize your character and your people, which also teleports them to the mirror.
- Added a new collection of music.
- Revamped all character animations with Mixamo skeletal system that allows a huge free library of animations.
- Revamped aiming of crossbows and matchlocks.
- Reduced ranked population gains from 5 (Peasant) and 20 (Emperor) to 4 (Peasant) and 16 (Emperor).
- Only Princes/Princesses and above can purchase extra max population from the merchant.
- Cost of max population increased from 1 million at 30 people to 2 million at 10 people.
- Damage of axes, pickaxes and sickles increased to be just a little weaker than proper swords, making them viable for combat.
- Fixed level 1 doppelganger villagers.
- Fixed music being cut off.
- Fixed male characters having female voices.
- Added blacksmithing animation.
