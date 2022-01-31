 Skip to content

Coronation update for 31 January 2022

Patch 0.13.0 to 0.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8116088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and Fixes:

  • Added new hairstyles, outfits, beard and headwear.
  • Added new mirror furniture that allows you to customize your character and your people, which also teleports them to the mirror.
  • Added a new collection of music.
  • Revamped all character animations with Mixamo skeletal system that allows a huge free library of animations.
  • Revamped aiming of crossbows and matchlocks.
  • Reduced ranked population gains from 5 (Peasant) and 20 (Emperor) to 4 (Peasant) and 16 (Emperor).
  • Only Princes/Princesses and above can purchase extra max population from the merchant.
  • Cost of max population increased from 1 million at 30 people to 2 million at 10 people.
  • Damage of axes, pickaxes and sickles increased to be just a little weaker than proper swords, making them viable for combat.
  • Fixed level 1 doppelganger villagers.
  • Fixed music being cut off.
  • Fixed male characters having female voices.
  • Added blacksmithing animation.

