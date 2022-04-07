"CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION" is out now!

CHRONO CROSS is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds.

With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself.

New Features in the Remastered Edition

・3D models converted to HD

・Refined character illustrations

・Higher-quality background music

・Switch enemy encounters on or off

・Background filter feature

・Battle enhancement features to make combat easier

・Auto-battle function

・Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font

・Change screen resolution

Additionally, the text-based game that formed the bedrock of the story, "RADICAL DREAMERS - Le Trésor Interdit -", is included in this edition!

Those who purchase the game will also receive a CHRONO CROSS wallpaper!

You can switch between the new and old versions of the 3D models and illustrations.

The 3D models, illustrations, font and background filter cannot be toggled separately. They will all be switched together.