Update 2022/1/31

Update
- Further reduce the animation time in the "Normal" move mode.
- When the adventure is resumed with the party that exists in MAP0, the party is forced to return to the castle.
Fixes
- In rare cases during battle, pressing a button would cause the battle message to stop progressing permanently.
- There was a drawing problem when entering the dark zone with the lights on in the "Normal" movement mode on 1/28, which was not fully fixed.
- Certain messages in certain user scenarios were abnormally small.
Changed files in this update