Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 31 January 2022

Update 2022/1/31

31 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Further reduce the animation time in the "Normal" move mode.
  • When the adventure is resumed with the party that exists in MAP0, the party is forced to return to the castle.

Fixes

  • In rare cases during battle, pressing a button would cause the battle message to stop progressing permanently.
  • There was a drawing problem when entering the dark zone with the lights on in the "Normal" movement mode on 1/28, which was not fully fixed.
  • Certain messages in certain user scenarios were abnormally small.

Changed files in this update


