- Implemented tip system covering water gathering, freezing, overheating and building to help players
- Changed building snap points to stay visible as long as player is holding a building piece
- Improved painting UV maps on wooden buildings
- Fixed bug where animals colliders would stay after they died
- Equipping the building hammer and looking at a building now shows its health
- Added a Moai statue recipe to Advanced Mason Bench
- Fixed cooking stations recipe helper not showing recipe ingredients
Oldowan Playtest update for 31 January 2022
Oldowan Version 0.2.5 (Playtest) Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
