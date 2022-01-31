 Skip to content

Oldowan Playtest update for 31 January 2022

Oldowan Version 0.2.5 (Playtest) Released

Build 8115904

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented tip system covering water gathering, freezing, overheating and building to help players
  • Changed building snap points to stay visible as long as player is holding a building piece
  • Improved painting UV maps on wooden buildings
  • Fixed bug where animals colliders would stay after they died
  • Equipping the building hammer and looking at a building now shows its health
  • Added a Moai statue recipe to Advanced Mason Bench
  • Fixed cooking stations recipe helper not showing recipe ingredients

Changed files in this update

Oldowan Playtest Content Depot 1732251
