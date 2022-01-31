0.77 Update - Vehicle + Driving Improvements, Graphical Updates

Happy Lunar New Year!

This update contains some new driving physics updates, graphical improvements to vehicles (models, textures and materials,) and another round of bugfixes, tweaks and other general improvements.

Some love was given to the vehicles in this update. Steering has been overhauled to provide better control at high speeds, top speeds have all been adjusted, wheel updates for larger trucks and semi trucks, texture and material updates such as new interiors for vehicles, and so on. Many vehicles had a plastic toy car look, but the new materials have darker metallic variants and new neutral colors.

I noticed some of the new explosion effects weren't scaled properly, creating pixelated particles that didn't look as good as intended. The new explosion systems are redesigned to make large scale blasts look much better.

I look forward to hearing your feedback!

0.77 Changelog

Fixed a bug where the Crossbow turret arrows were colliding with plow slots, preventing proper operation

Improved explosions, added proper scaling for large explosions

Updated steering of all vehicles for better control at higher speeds

Vehicle top speeds adjusted

Fixed vehicle models, textures, and materials for most vehicles

Adjusted vehicle paint colors, less plastic-looking materials, more darker/neutral colors

Added black interiors to all vehicles

Emergency vehicle lights can now be activated with or without the siren audio (cycle)

Reduced the max health of doppelgangers (demon child) to make them more manageable

Gave the highway barriers on some turns less friction to allow sliding

Heli support/Security drone support updated with new gunshot audio

