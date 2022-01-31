Version 718: Weekly Build with Bugfixes and QoL Features

Lots of bug fixes, some QoL additions. A lot of these issues have been around unsolved for too long and they are being fixed as part of a pass to solve long outstanding issues affecting the game.
Additions:
- Customization variant picker: Similar items in the customization menu are now grouped together in the list. Clicking an item shows all the variants of that type, like different colors.
- Added brace sensitivity slider. If you already have hip sensitivity set in your config, and don’t have brace sensitivity set, it will automatically graft hip sensitivity to brace sensitivity.
- Adds "Disable Sprint Toggling Brace" option in controls, off by default, saves in DPIO. Does not affect Single Button Aim Brace. Makes sprint always have priority when holding sprint + aim or sprint and brace.
- Added simple HUD scaling: Doesn't really do much on 16:9. Mostly affects resolutions approaching square or ultrawidescreen. The slider is kind of obtuse, but 1.0 will make the hud small in ultrawidescreen; 0.0 will make the hud small in square modes. 0.5 is the old default. Recommend 0.9 for 21:9 and 0.1 for 4:3. Some more work is planned in the future for scaling of various UI elements and a better slider.
General Bug Fixes:
- Added logic so that if you use toggle crouch and press use sprint+aim to brace, you won't errantly stand up when not moving
- Unblocked opening doors while holding a charge. You can now open doors while holding charges in your hands (door and wall)
- Inverse toggle aim for SBAB now disables itself if SBAB is turned off to show you that it’s a child option of SBAB.
- Reordered SBAB option to be above the inverse SBAB since that makes more sense to the user so you can understand that it's a child option
- Disabled doors occasionally killing players who were not standing near the door. The underlying issue was also found and resolved, so that it can eventually be re-enabled without bugs.
- Fixed issue where players who have toggled on ADS, Brace or Crouch have it errantly toggled at the start of the next round, and causes new players to not be able to pick guns up.
- Fixed bug where the UI during bomb explosion screen overlaps and covers the killfeed.
- Fixed bug where the UI during bomb explosion screen can have an incorrect duplicate.
- Fix bug where the UI toggle that lets you hide the password text in the matchmaking password field did not turn off when the password filter was completely disabled
- Fix players making footsteps when not moving due to being disconnected or loading the level
- Optimization regarding acknowledging events
- Make config write in a human readable form so it's easier to manually edit.
- Updated EAC violation UI so the checkbox actually does something when you click it
- Updated EAC violation UI so it will eventually automatically close the game if you don’t take any action (missing check box problem)
- Widened level numbers on XP climb so they don’t stretch out onto new lines on wide numbers
- Fixed the <B> bomb indicator rendering on the bomb explosion view screen when it shouldn’t
