Solitaire Expeditions update for 31 January 2022

Steam achievements are coming!

Some of you may notice that Solitaire Expeditions now includes some Steam Achievements. This is because I am in the process of adding them to the game.

Integrating the Steam API required some serious changes under the hood, so I am doing this work on a closed beta branch for now. This means that while the achievements will be listed as available, you (temporarily) won't be able to unlock them.

The good news is that the achievements are working. I just need some more time to add the rest of them and let the beta testers bang on things for a bit. Look for an update on this later in the week.

If you're interested in participating in the beta test, hop onto the Discord server: https://discord.gg/zJahW9ehYJ

