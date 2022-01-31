General Changes
● Updated developer and publisher logo
Bug Fixes
● Corrected graphical issue in Training Mode where the stage was displayed partially while using the pause menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
General Changes
● Updated developer and publisher logo
Bug Fixes
● Corrected graphical issue in Training Mode where the stage was displayed partially while using the pause menu
Changed files in this update