ROBO OH update for 31 January 2022

2.01

2.01

Build 8115474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

● Updated developer and publisher logo

Bug Fixes

● Corrected graphical issue in Training Mode where the stage was displayed partially while using the pause menu

