WORDLAND update for 31 January 2022

Patch notes - 1.7

Patch notes - 1.7

Build 8115341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, CrossWords Lovers!

Thanks for playing WORDLAND!

We've just released an update with these changes:

  • Better performance update
  • Progress reset button

We've made the changes thanks to your suggestions and feedback. They are very welcome.

