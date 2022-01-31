Update V1.1.5485

There's a lot of new stuff in here by request from players!
- Added text speed option (speech bubbles can now be quicker or slower) 💬
- Added difficulty setting (besides the normal setting, you can make enemies not damage you at all, damage you very little or damage you twice as much) 👾
- Added skip option to credits scene if you've seen it before (Jump) ⏩
- Added dual-input-support option to key bindings options (allows you to use keyboard and controller at the same time) 🕹️
- Added new puzzle and cave to endgame area ➕
- Added two new major upgrades to the endgame area (one in a previously out of bounds area where you couldn't find anything, one in the new cave) 🌟
- Added hint speaker to 3-purple-rings puzzle and improved puzzle geometry 🟣
- Changed the way the elastic beam works (not requiring stomp anymore; holding crouch button while landing on it prevents bouncing)
- Fixed some invisible wall situations in endgame area 🪟 🧱
- Fixed hot metal ball damaging enemies properly ⚪:hot:
- Fixed a bunch of softlocks 🔒
- Fixed color rings to work properly with low FPS 👍🏻
- Fixed upgrade pickups to no longer tank FPS when they are on screen 🎞️
- Fixed 'TAB' button disabling your movement controls ⌨️
- Fixed two achievements not always triggering (Battery and Play With Fire) 🔋 🔥
- Detectors will now be less confusing (people thought they had the chest detector but didn't really
- A whole lot of other little fixes and improvements everywhere ❤️
This is the last planned major update for Six Inches Under.
We'll still be doing hot-fixes if/when important bugs show up.
Supra development is switching over to Supraworld today!
Changed files in this update