Supraland Six Inches Under update for 31 January 2022

Update V1.1.5485

Update V1.1.5485

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a lot of new stuff in here by request from players!

  • Added text speed option (speech bubbles can now be quicker or slower) 💬
  • Added difficulty setting (besides the normal setting, you can make enemies not damage you at all, damage you very little or damage you twice as much) 👾
  • Added skip option to credits scene if you've seen it before (Jump) ⏩
  • Added dual-input-support option to key bindings options (allows you to use keyboard and controller at the same time) 🕹️
  • Added new puzzle and cave to endgame area ➕
  • Added two new major upgrades to the endgame area (one in a previously out of bounds area where you couldn't find anything, one in the new cave) 🌟
  • Added hint speaker to 3-purple-rings puzzle and improved puzzle geometry 🟣
  • Changed the way the elastic beam works (not requiring stomp anymore; holding crouch button while landing on it prevents bouncing)
  • Fixed some invisible wall situations in endgame area 🪟 🧱
  • Fixed hot metal ball damaging enemies properly ⚪:hot:
  • Fixed a bunch of softlocks 🔒
  • Fixed color rings to work properly with low FPS 👍🏻
  • Fixed upgrade pickups to no longer tank FPS when they are on screen 🎞️
  • Fixed 'TAB' button disabling your movement controls ⌨️
  • Fixed two achievements not always triggering (Battery and Play With Fire) 🔋 🔥
  • Detectors will now be less confusing (people thought they had the chest detector but didn't really
  • A whole lot of other little fixes and improvements everywhere ❤️

This is the last planned major update for Six Inches Under.

We'll still be doing hot-fixes if/when important bugs show up.

Supra development is switching over to Supraworld today!

