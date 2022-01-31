The Makarov Pistol (or PM) has been added to the game. It’s one of the lighter handguns currently in the game, but comes at the expense of lower stopping power and magazine capacity. There are no unlock requirements before being able to use the new Makarov, and it has now replaced the M9 as the starting handgun in the game.
Full Changelog
Added
- Makarov pistol, related magazines and ammunition
- 3 glass impacts sound
- Glass destruction sound
- Footstep sounds for walking through glass shards
- Stairwell system to allow movement between floors on larger buildings, which will appear in the next campaign level
Changed
- Wood impact sound changed to a more realistic wood cracking sound
- Optimized impact sound code and added functionality for more sounds to be played for each material impact
- Maximum audible range decreased on walls from 500 to 100. Minimum audible range increased from 1 to 20.
- Glass windows will now shatter into shards when destroyed
- Credits scroll slightly faster now. Speed was increased from 40 to 65.
- Roofs now use the same code as ground to set trigger sizes on initialization to prevent inconsistencies between trigger and sprite size
- UI manager and access to child UIs has been refactored for easier maintenance
- Black screen overlay now fades quicker (speed 0.025 changed to 0.075)
- Reduced G17 weight to 0.7
- Magazines can be composed of several separate sprite renderers
Fixed
- First time tutorial scales correctly at high resolutions (>1080p)
- All iron sights now pivot around the tip of the front sight rather than the center of the sprite
- Map settings UI in the main menu no longer has a timing issue with getting references on some machines
Removed
- Old wood impact sound
